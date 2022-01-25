Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48.

