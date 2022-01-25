Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 528 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Carvana were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Carvana by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Carvana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $130.25 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.14 and its 200 day moving average is $288.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.74.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

