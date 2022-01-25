Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $37.20 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 180,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,200,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.44, for a total transaction of $4,528,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,657,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,317,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DASH opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.77. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.28 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

