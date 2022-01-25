Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,372 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.