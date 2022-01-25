Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Boston Partners increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 147,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.36.

NYSE MHK opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.64 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.