Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after buying an additional 208,426 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after buying an additional 147,784 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.64 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.36.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

