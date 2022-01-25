Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to post $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.12. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

