River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $563,759,000 after acquiring an additional 306,641 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 323,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 98,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 268,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 116,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.