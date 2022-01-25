Alerus Financial NA Has $446,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $92.94 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

