River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 6,996,393 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,343,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,996,393 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $21,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 12.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 253,628 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 217.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 431,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 54.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 215,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

NYSE:GOCO opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.73. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $211.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

