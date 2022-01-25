River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,075 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,278,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 7.4% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.