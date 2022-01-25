EAM Global Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,215 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.19% of Clarus worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 322,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the second quarter valued at $1,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clarus by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarus alerts:

CLAR has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

CLAR opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $820.02 million, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.