Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 58.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,039.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,222.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,299.73. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $785.00 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

