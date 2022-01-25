218,877 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Purchased by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 218,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter worth about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.