EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.28% of Insteel Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $782.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.53%.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

