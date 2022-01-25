EAM Investors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,359 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.44% of LSB Industries worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Barclays PLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 703.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 199.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 30,071 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $4,084,000. State Street Corp grew its position in LSB Industries by 353.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 61,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $889.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.10. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.86 million. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 111.86% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

