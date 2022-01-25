BitcoinPoS Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $295,086.22 and $226.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,331,043 coins and its circulating supply is 5,119,589 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

