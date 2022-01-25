The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.95. Travelers Companies reported earnings of $2.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $15.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $18.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,237,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after purchasing an additional 415,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $168.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.54. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

