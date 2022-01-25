EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.62% of Cedar Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $326.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -9.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on CDR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

