Alerus Financial NA Trims Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,846 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Bunge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $93.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.95. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

