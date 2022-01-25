Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $168.83 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.81.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

