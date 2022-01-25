Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Cap Hits $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00294804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

