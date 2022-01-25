SORA Validator Token (VAL) Price Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $121,156.97 and approximately $170,877.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00096911 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,380.14 or 1.00000939 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021335 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00029075 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.32 or 0.00443444 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

SORA Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 407,859 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA Validator Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SORA Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

