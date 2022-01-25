EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

