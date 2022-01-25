STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $5,504,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $3,660,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.67. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.