EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 83,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 859.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,600 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $47,400,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,274.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,291,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

M opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

