EAM Investors LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 118,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGFY. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agrify by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 121,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 89,581 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agrify by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

AGFY opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Agrify Co. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Agrify had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 82.85%. The company had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agrify Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Agrify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

