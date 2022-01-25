EAM Investors LLC Decreases Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

NYSE WCC opened at $124.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $70.49 and a one year high of $140.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.01.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $1,378,293.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.