Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,011 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned 0.29% of Acutus Medical worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFIB shares. UBS Group cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. cut their price target on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIB opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.58. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

