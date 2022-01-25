EAM Investors LLC Buys New Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Papa John’s International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PZZA. Ossiam acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PZZA opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.48 and a 200 day moving average of $124.98. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. KeyCorp upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

