BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 104.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioNTech from $294.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $464.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.53.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

