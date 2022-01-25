Aviva PLC Buys 4,673 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,162,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $309.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.29 and its 200 day moving average is $311.67. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.76 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

