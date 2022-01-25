Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $221,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,830,000 after acquiring an additional 717,975 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BE. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Shares of BE opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 3.59. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $219,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,970 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

