Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 229 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.58. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

