Aviva PLC Has $11.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 59.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,485 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 45.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 134,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 50,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL stock opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average is $124.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.