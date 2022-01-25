Aviva PLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.58.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $494.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.