TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,865 shares of company stock worth $6,175,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $290.37 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.63 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.27 and its 200-day moving average is $312.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.68.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

