Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 265,667 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.40% of NRG Energy worth $40,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

