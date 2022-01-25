MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 434 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $152.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.87 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

