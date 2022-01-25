Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 8,735 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $32,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $240.42 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.37. The firm has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.65.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.