MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.