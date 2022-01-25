Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

