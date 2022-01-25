Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.78% of Public Storage worth $924,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,433,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Public Storage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,114,000 after buying an additional 177,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $352.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $221.94 and a 52 week high of $377.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.83 and its 200 day moving average is $329.06. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

