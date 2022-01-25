Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 353.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPD opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

