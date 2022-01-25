Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Billion Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,060,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 953.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.29.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,023 shares of company stock worth $2,452,839. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $364.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $377.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

