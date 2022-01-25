557 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

