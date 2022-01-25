Meme (MEME) Price Reaches $409.51

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00247780 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00015069 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006362 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002286 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009180 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

