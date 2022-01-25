MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

