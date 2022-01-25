Polker (PKR) Trading Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. Polker has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $617,212.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.42 or 0.06614704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00056691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,346.90 or 0.99909577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars.

