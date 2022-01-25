Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

COKE stock opened at $600.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $582.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.01. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $252.14 and a 12-month high of $638.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.